ATF expected to investigate Point Breeze fire for possible arson News ATF expected to investigate Point Breeze fire for possible arson

Two homes under construction around S. 20th and Wharton streets were destroyed and five others were damaged.

Monday, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel told FOX 29’s Steve Keeley the call came at 4:15am and firefighters managed to get it under control at 5:15.

Nobody was hurt and Tuesday, Philadelphia police Chief Insp. Scott Small told Keeley the fire and Monday night’s vandalism in Northern Liberties are being treated as isolated incidents at this point -- but South Detectives are comparing information with East Detectives, since anger over gentrification in those neighborhoods may be the same motive.

In Point Breeze, the buildings are owned by Ori Feibush’s OCF Realty, one of two major developers in the area who bought abandoned lots and homes to gentrify. He also ran for City Council.