No North Philadelphia, Fern Rock stops on SEPTA's Broad Street subway

- No Broad Street subway trains are making stops at the North Philadelphia station due to police activity -- and Fern Rock due to signal problems -- and all Broad Street passengers should expect delays of up to 30 minutes.

First, SEPTA says it has shuttle buses running in both directions between the Allegheny station, north of North Philadelphia -- and the Susquehanna-Dauphin station, to the south.

If you take express trains or the Broad-Ridge Spur, those trains will board on local platforms between the Olney and Cecil B. Moore stations.

SEPTA says police are investigating a person possibly struck by a train. The North Philadelphia station is at Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue.

In addition, SEPTA says signal problems have service operating with delays of up to 30 minutes.

All trains are stopping at Olney Station and not continuing on to Fern Rock, due to those problems. Look for shuttle bus service between Olney and Fern Rock.