2 of 3 I-95 southbound lanes back open between Woodhaven, Academy roads

- SKYFOX is over the scene of a crash that had I-95 southbound closed in Northeast Philadelphia, and traffic backed up for miles. Now, it looks like two of the three lanes are back open.

The crash happened between exits 35 and 32, which are Woodhaven and Academy roads.

A crane lifted small blue pickup truck on the side of the highway back over the guardrail, and a tow truck got it out of there. There seems to be other vehicles involved, as well.

Police have not said exactly what happened.

Route 13 would be your alternate.