Police: Man admits to multiple incidents of lewdness

- Several reports of lewdness in Burlington County, last December, had Medford police start an investigation. Tuesday, they say they got an arrest and confession.

They reported, “In each of the incidents, the reporting persons advised that a large white male exited a black Jeep while naked.”

The last incident happened Monday in the Tamarac neighborhood when, “The reporting person advised that a large white male exited a black Honda Civic while naked.”

According to police, some in the string of incidents took place in Medford, and others in Evesham.

Medford police say they identified the suspect as Brian Tyburski, 29 from Shamong, and Tuesday, he “admitted to each of the incidents in Medford and Evesham.”

Police arrested Tyburski and charged him with multiple counts of lewdness.

Then, they turned him over to Evesham police.