MontCo man facing 100+ felony charges involving child porn

- A Plymouth Meeting man is facing more than 100 felony charges involving child pornography.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says the investigation started Sept. 29, 2016, when Abington police were “conducting an undercover, electronic communications operation on the internet."

The investigation found “a computer that was specifically configured to anonymously share files with others” and when the detective “directly connected to this computer, he electronically received two sexually explicit video files.”

But authorities say that wasn’t all.

Months later, “He was again able to connect to the computer on Feb. 11, 2017 and received nine video files. Upon review, the files were determined to depict children under the age of 18 engaged in sexual acts and/or sexually explicit poses.”

They traced the computer to a home where Brian Hyson was living, executed a search warrant, and took his computer and cell phones. That’s where they “found more than 3,200 sexually explicit images and 165 videos of child pornography.”

Hyson, 34, was arrested March 1 for a parole violation and held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

Now, he’s charged with more than 100 felony counts of dissemination of child pornography, sexual abuse of children/child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility – and bail was set at $200,000 cash.