HAZMAT situation at Frederick hospital after suspicious package discovered

- A HAZMAT situation is unfolding at Frederick Memorial Hospital, which has also forced the closure of a portion of Military Road. Few details were immediately available, but authorities say two men found a suspicious package earlier Tuesday afternoon, and then began suffering from burns.

FOX 5's Paul Wagner is at Frederick Memorial Hospital, where the main entrance was roped off and a decon tent was set up near the emergency room. Wagner said there was lots of equipment at the scene.

In an impromptu news conference outside the hospital just before 1:30 pm, authorities said two men found a suspicious package along Military Road near West 7th Street, which is near Fort Detrick. They brought the package to Frederick Memorial Hospital, and upon arrival both men were suffering from burns. No other details were immediately given about their conditions.

It's not clear what the substance is that caused their injuries, so authorities are being overly cautious until they know more.

Authorities said the package was not found on the Fort Detrick campus, but would not say whether the men who found it were members of the military.

Wagner reports the emergency room is not closed, but that new patients are being diverted to other facilities via ambulance.

Multiple police and fire units are at the scene.

Military Road is closed from West 7th Street to Rosemont Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates.

