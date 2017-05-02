Dying Mom Gets to See Her Valedictorian Daughter Graduate at Special Hospital Ceremony

(INSIDE EDITION) A mother dying from terminal cancer got to see her daughter graduate high school, thanks to their Montana community.

Carol Grant, 55, was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in January and transferred into hospice care just weeks ago.

She is ready to go anytime,” Carol’s husband, Terry, told lnsideEdition.com.

The couple’s 17-year-old daughter, Kelsey, is set to graduate as Terry High School’s class valedictorian on May 20, but with Grant's grim prognosis, a local resident decided to have a special ceremony for the family.

Michelle Wolff contacted the school’s superintendent and in conjunction with Prairie Community Hospital, a mock graduation was held for the mother and daughter last Tuesday.

Local businesses donated flowers, a cake and a graduation banner and all five students of the graduating class attended the ceremony.

“They did an actual graduation," Terry said. "They had guest speakers. They went through the speeches and everything. They did it in the dining hall of the hospital just like it would be at the regular graduation.”

Terry said it was a sentimental moment because the first thing his wife said when she initially received her diagnosis was, “I won’t be able to see my daughter graduate.”

Each student gave Carol a flower and said kind words to her.

“Kelsey held together pretty well. When she was giving her mom a hug with the rose it was very emotional. She gave a speech, but she started crying,” Wolff said.

Terry said it was difficult, but still a special moment.