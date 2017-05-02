Balch Springs PD fires officer who fatally shot 15-year-old News Family wants justice, not protests for teen killed by Balch Springs PD The Balch Springs police officer who shot and killed a 15-year-old boy leaving a party over the weekend has been fired.

During a Tuesday afternoon news conference, the police chief announced Officer Roy Oliver was fired after he "violated several department policies" when he shot 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

The Mesquite High School freshman was in a car with friends when he was shot Saturday night. Police first said the vehicle he was in was aggressively backing towards officers. But the medical examiner determined Jordan Edwards was shot in the head from the side and video from an officer’s body camera showed the car was going away from the officer who fired shots.

Rev Wright of Justice Seekers says Balch Springs PD "has done the right thing" in firing of Officer Roy Oliver pic.twitter.com/o2eJmFy6DJ — Richard Ray (@RichardRayFox4) May 2, 2017

The Balch Springs police chief has expressed his condolences to the teen’s parents.

“We reached out to the family. Um, my heart just skipped beats from one father to another. I don’t know what they’re… can’t be expressed what they’re going through,” Chief Jonathan Haber said.

Hundreds of people remembered Jordan Edwards Monday night at a vigil.

In a statement, Edwards’ family described him as a loving child who had a humble and sharing spirit.

“The bond that he shared with his family, particularly his siblings, was indescribable. Not only have Jordan’s brothers lost their best friend; they witnessed firsthand his violent, senseless murder. Their young lives will forever be altered,” his family said.

They asked the community to refrain from marching or protesting in his name they prepare for his funeral.

“We do not support nor do we condone any violence or threats made against the Balch Springs Police Department or any other law enforcement agencies,” the family said. “What we desire only second to having our beloved Jordan back is JUSTICE FOR JORDAN.”

The family also issued a statement reacting to Oliver's firing, saying they are grateful for the decision but await his arrest for the crime of murder.

Attorney for #JordanEdwards family releases statement following firing of Balch Springs Officer Roy Oliver. https://t.co/NrXtuU1veu pic.twitter.com/Lhs29kwkmx — Gerardo Martinez (@GMartinezNews) May 2, 2017

The Dallas NAACP is holding a community meeting Tuesday night to discuss the shooting death.

The civil rights group released a statement calling for a full investigation into the Balch Springs Police Department and the officers involved in the shooting. Tuesday’s town hall meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center on Mark Trail Way in Oak Cliff.