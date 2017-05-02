Norristown family receives award for son who died in fire News Norristown family receives award for son who died in fire Norristown family received an award for their son who died in a fire trying to save his dad.

"They already said he was a hero but now it's official that he is a true hero that's going down in history," said Sanford Harling about his son Sanford Harling III. The family received a prestigious award tonight for their 12-year-old son who they call Man-Man.

"It's hard. A mother isn’t supposed to bury a child. A child supposed to bury their mother. I just miss my son," cried his mother Dana Henderson.

Man-Man's family attended a council meeting at Norristown Borough Hall where they accepted a Carnegie award for Man-Man's bravery on February 5th of last year. Man-Man without a second thought rushed back inside his burning home on the 1000 block of Markley Street. He wanted to save his dad who was recovering from hip replacement surgery and was still in the house struggling to get out. His father ended up jumping out of a second floor window but his brave little boy didn't make it back out alive.

As officials spoke about Man-Man's heroism his family was visibly overcome with grief.

"Very sad tragic outcome but it also gives us hope that there are people like Sanford who will still make that decision for another human being," said Eric Zahren , the Executive Director of the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission. The family says they are grateful for the award and the community's support but not a day goes by that their heart doesn't ache for their son.

"I love you and I miss you so much. I just want my baby back," said his mother.