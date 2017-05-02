2 police officers shot in Back of the Yards

By: Will Hager

Posted:May 02 2017 10:22PM EDT

Updated:May 02 2017 10:38PM EDT

FOX 32 NEWS - At least two Chicago police officers were shot Tuesday night in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to police.

Reports indicated the officers were shot near the intersection of 43rd Street and Ashland Avenue.

Ambulances took the police officers to Stroger Hospital.

This story is developing.

