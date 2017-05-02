2 police officers shot in Back of the Yards

FOX 32 NEWS - At least two Chicago police officers were shot Tuesday night in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to police.
Reports indicated the officers were shot near the intersection of 43rd Street and Ashland Avenue.
Ambulances took the police officers to Stroger Hospital.
This story is developing.
Two CPD officers shot during encounter. Transported to Stroger in serious condition. Superintendent responding to hospital. Updates to follo— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 3, 2017