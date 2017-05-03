Police: Man says ‘friend' shot him in mouth, shoulder News Police: Man says ‘friend’ shot him in mouth, shoulder A man is recovering after he was shot three times. Police say the 24-year-old victim had an argument with another man in the woods behind an apartment building.

- A man is recovering after he was shot three times, early Wednesday.

Police in Fern Rock say the 24-year-old victim had an argument with another man in the woods behind the Ivy Hill Apartments, in the 900 block of W. Champlost Street.

It happened just after 5am.

The victim was hit once in his mouth and twice in his shoulder.

According to police, the victim ran to an apartment unit -- a trail of blood -- and knocked on a stranger’s door. He reportedly told that person his "friend" shot him.

That neighbor called police, who took the victim to the hospital.

Then, at the hospital, a spent shell casing fell out of his pocket.

Right now, the man is in critical but stable condition, and police are investigating.