Man in bed shot in head in Delaware County home News Man in bed shot in head in Delaware County home Police are investigating an early morning shooting that happened at a home in Linwood, Delaware County.

FOX 29’s Lauren Johnson reports someone walked inside at 5:35am, went into the bedroom and shot the victim in his head, while he was in bed.

She also showed a bullet hole in a window, but police are investigating where it came from. Also, she talked to neighbors who said they didn’t hear anything.

Outside the bedroom, there are bloody footprints on the front door, in front of the home and on the sidewalk.

The victim's condition has not been released, and neither has a possible motive.

