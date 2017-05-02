Small plane crashes on busy road in Washington state

- Officials in Washington state are working to clear the debris of a small plane crash on a roadway next to shops and a hotel.

Mukilteo Police said there were no injuries after a small aircraft went down, but several vehicles were damaged.

Police first reported the plane going down just after 6:30 p.m. EST. The plane went down on Harbour Pointe Boulevard east of Cyrus Way in Mukilteo.

Traffic could be seen backed up on several roadways surrounding the crash site.