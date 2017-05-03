Search for killer after dog believed shot to death

- An investigation is underway “after a dog was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds" in Delaware and authorities are asking for help if you know anything about it.

Delaware Animal Services, which is the enforcement division of the Delaware Division of Public Health Office of Animal Welfare, says officers believe the dog disappeared from her owner’s property in Smyrna on Saturday evening.

Then, she was found dead in her owner’s yard, in the 300 block of Eagle Way, early Tuesday.

The dog was an adult female black pitbull mix breed dog.

Anyone with information about this animal cruelty case is asked to call the lead investigator, Capt. Reed Jones, at 302-255-4646.