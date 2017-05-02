Kansas officer rescues drowning boy from pond News Kansas officer rescues drowning boy from pond A police officer in Kansas saw a child walking toward a pond, then disappear.

- A police officer in Kansas saw a child walking toward a pond, then disappear.

The officer ran over to see the boy struggling to stay above water.

Officer Aaron Bulmer's body camera shows what happened next. He begins to run and yell to get the boy's attention. Then he jumps in the water and pulls the 4-year-old above the water line.

The boy starts struggling to cough, then lets out a faint cry. A bystander runs over to help Officer Bulmer pull the boy from the water.

It happened Sunday, April 30 at the Central Park Community Center in Topeka, Kansas.

The City of Topeka said the boy, who was sent to the hospital following the incident, was autistic.