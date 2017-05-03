Husband shot by officer wife charged with stalking, assault

- The female off-duty police officer who investigators said shot her husband in the couple's driveway will not be charged -- but her husband is in trouble.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office reports David Perez attacked his wife, veteran Philadelphia police officer Caren Perez, on the morning of April 18.

Authorities say Caren Perez, who was off-duty, was injured. Also, they say the shooting -- outside their home in Northampton Township -- was self-defense.

She fired one shot, striking her husband in the abdomen.

David Perez, 27, is charged with stalking and simple assault -- plus simple assault from a 2015 incident at the couple’s previous home in Philadelphia.

The charges allege he “repeatedly punched Ms. Perez with a closed fist in the chest and face, causing cuts and bruises to her head and face.”

Also according to charging documents, Caren Perez “repeatedly had been threatened and physically assaulted by her husband in the past. After a thorough investigation by detectives from the Northampton Township Police Department and the Bucks County Detectives Bureau, it was determined that Ms. Perez fired her weapon only after being assaulted yet again, and only after she reasonably concluded that her life was in immediate danger. As such, she is not charged in this incident.”

David Perez had bail set at $75,000 unsecured. Among the bail conditions are he cannot have a handgun and cannot have contact with his wife.

Stalking could land him five years in prison and a fine of $10,000. Simple assault is punishable by up to two years in prison and a fine of $5,000.