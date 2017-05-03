FSU player, who joined boy with autism eating lunch alone, signs with the New York Giants

A Florida State football player, whose story went viral after he provided company to a boy with autism eating alone at a Tallahassee middle school earlier this year, has signed an NFL contract.

FSU wide receiver Travis Rudolph sat down with sixth-grader Bo Paske during lunch time at his middle school in September and was praised by Paske’s mom for being kind to her son.

"Travis Rudolph, a wide receiver at Florida State, and several other FSU players visited my son's school today," Leah Paske wrote on her Facebook after Rudolph's gesture. "I'm not sure what exactly made this incredibly kind man share a lunch table with my son, but I'm happy to say that it will not soon be forgotten."

Now Rudolph, who is an FSU junior, has signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants, although he wasn’t selected in this year’s draft, according to CBS Sports.

On Saturday, Bo and Rudolph reportedly reunited for Draft Day.

Rudolph was appreciative of the support from the Paske family, especially after tragedy struck his family last week.

Rudolph's dad was reportedly killed last week in an alleged accidental shooting at a West Palm Beach club, where he did maintenance work, according to CBS 12.