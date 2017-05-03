Philadelphia police officer accused of attacking, chasing girlfriend News Philadelphia police officer accused of attacking, chasing girlfriend A Philadelphia police officer is accused of attacking and chasing his girlfriend.

The first police district is at 24th and Wolf in South Philadelphia is a busy place. But apparently not so busy Monday night that an on-duty officer in his police cruiser could leave and drive to 52nd and Market in West Philly where he allegedly punched his girlfriend in the face as she sat in a car outside a bar. It was all caught on surveillance cameras.

It got worst for 11-year police veteran Antonio Mayhew. Police say his injured girlfriend fled the scene in her car, pursued by Officer Mayhew in his patrol car with the lights and sirens on. Seconds later, she crashed into another car near 60th and Walnut, injuring a female driver.

Police say Mayhew's girlfriend then fled on foot, Officer Mayhew left the scene in his police car and returned to the first district. Police have been searching for him for two days. On Wednesday night he was arrested outside a residence on Collingdale.

He faces aggravated assault, terrorist threats and recklessly endangering another person. He may also be charged in connection with the accident at 60th and Walnut.