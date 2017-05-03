Pleasantville woman's home hit for the second time by stray bullet

- A Pleasantville woman's home has been hit for the second time by a stray bullet.

"Right there," said Olga Ceron as she raised her front window blinds to show me the shattered glass beneath it and the hole where a stray bullet ended up after someone fired shots on her street.

"It went bam. Bam. Those are gun shots again. I get to that floor. I was running. I'm telling you it's like crazy," she said. What sent chills through my body is when she told me that the room full of toys is where her grandchildren 5-year old Leila and 1 ½ year old David were not long before it happened.

"The kids was playing here 15 minutes before that," she said. The children had just left before the shots rang out on South Franklin Boulevard in Pleasantville between 7 and 7:30 last night. Looking at her grandchildren at the home today I couldn't imagine the panic she felt thinking they could have been shot.

"I just praise the Lord nothing really bad happened." But Olga who is also a pastor says it may be a sign.

“Maybe it's time to move because it's kind of scary now," she said. The same thing happened around this time last year. The bullet hole from that incident is still in her living room wall and that time one of her grandchildren was there and the bullet grazed her foot.

"I was laying down on the same sofa right here and David was right on top of me," she recalled. “When I hear more gunshots I went on the floor and I was bleeding a little bit with the baby on the floor," said Olga.

Pleasantville Police say they arrested a 20-year old man named Angel Pereira running from the scene of last night’s incident. Allegedly he tried to ditch a gun.

"The handgun recovered from the scene did not match the shell casings that we recovered from the scene so there's at least one other shooter," said Chief Sean Riggin of Pleasantville Police.

Olga says it will be hard to part from the home she and her husband have lived in for 25 years and raised their children but they may have to sell it.

"I don't know. Honestly I don't know what's going to happen," she said.