Deadly overnight fire called in by driver passing by

- One person is dead but others in the house are now confirmed safe after fire broke out in their Montgomery County home.

It happened near Plymouth Meeting at Butler Pike and Township Line Road.

Authorities said it started in the master bedroom at about 2am. Someone driving by called it in, and so did a neighbor.

Firefighters arrived to hear a blaring smoke alarm, but were not able to get the victim out in time.

They called a second alarm at 2:15 because of the height of the flames. The fire left a hole in the roof. There’s no word yet on the cause, but it's not considered suspicious.

A neighbor told FOX 29’s Steve Keeley the people living there usually arrive home around that time.

The survivors are at police headquarters. They were originally considered unaccounted for.