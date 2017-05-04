Weather Authority: Rainy Friday, unsettled weekend News Weather Authority: Rainy Friday, unsettled weekend There’s record flooding in Missouri and Arkansas and that rain is on its way here. It should be starting well after midnight and affect your plans for most of Friday.

- There’s record flooding in Missouri and Arkansas and more rain is expected Thursday.

That rain is on its way. It should be here starting well after midnight and affect your plans for most of Friday.

But Thursday, FOX 29’s Sue Serio suggests a warm fleece for your kids heading to school. It’s cool for May and there’s a frost warning for the Lehigh Valley and Poconos until 8am.

There’s one area of rain from New Orleans, to the Florida panhandle, to Atlanta –- and then a dry area -- but more rain from Memphis, up and around into Ohio.

Later Thursday, it’ll start clouding up around the Philadelphia region. (Click rain totals for more graphics.)

The rain should arrive well after midnight. By 6am Friday, it should be raining throughout the area – just in time for the morning rush. By 9am, it should be heavy rain. Then, at about 2pm, pop-up thunderstorms could be the worst of it.

By the end of Friday, most of us should have had at least an inch of rain. There could be up to 2 inches in some areas.

Over the weekend, look for a few weak systems. There will be chances of rain Saturday, but not a complete weekend washout. It’ll just be a little unsettled throughout the weekend.

