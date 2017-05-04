Armed robbers wanted for threatening, attacking pizza worker

- A worker at a Little Caesars Pizza had quite a scare when two men threatened, assaulted and robbed him, Tuesday night, and police are asking for help catching them.

Police in E. Mount Airy say the two robbers wearing hooded sweatshirts and gloves -- and armed with knives -- entered the Little Caesars in the 1500 block of Wadsworth Street at 9pm.

According to police, “Once inside, the suspects went behind the counter and grabbed an employee, a 34 year-old-male, demanding he open the register drawers while a second employee was able to escape through a rear door.”

Then, the first suspect “held a knife to the employee while he opened the cash register drawer when at some point, suspect #2 became agitated and punched the employee in the face.”

They took an unknown amount from the cash register drawers, both suspects ran away on foot.

They were last seen crossing Pickering Avenue and then going into a driveway a block away, on the 1600 block of Wadsworth Avenue.

Incredibly, no injuries were reported during this incident.

The first suspect is described as having a thin build, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants with a white vertical stripe on both legs, a black mask, black/white and red sneakers, and he was armed with a knife.

The second suspect is described as having a thin build, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, black sneakers, gloves, and he was also armed with a knife.

If you recognize them or know where they are, you’re asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477), text a tip to PPDTIP (773847), or click here to submit a tip anonymously. Police say all tips will be confidential.