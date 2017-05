By Lucas Tomlinson | Fox News

FOX NEWS - U.S. Air Force jets intercepted a pair of Russian bombers and two Russian fighter jets providing an escort about 50 miles southwest of Chariot, Alaska on Thursday.

The two Russian Tu-95 Bear bombers and two Su-35 fighter jets entered the Alaska Air Defense Zone early Thursday in the latest episode of Russian provocation.

Lucas Tomlinson is the Pentagon and State Department producer for Fox News Channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @LucasFoxNews

See the Full Story at FoxNews.com