Beer distributor owner charged with shooting teen

- The decision is in. The beer distributor owner who police say shot a teenager after an argument this week will face charges.

Police say Monday before midnight, they responded to Hanglong Ing’s store in the 800 block of Sanger Street.

They say Ing met them and said there was a teenager in his store, which isn’t allowed.

He and the victim got into a verbal argument and the victim left, and then returned with another teen.

According to police, “The victim began to vandalize the store prior to both the two males leaving. The store owner followed the victim and his friend out the door and then fired a shot in the air. The victim was transported to Jeanes Hospital by private auto, with gunshot wounds to both of his hands.”

They continue with the other side, “The victim reported to the officers he was inside the store when an argument ensued and the owner of the store pointed a gun at him. He left the store with his friend and the owner chased him to the rear alleyway where he fired the gun striking his hands; officers did recover a handgun from the location.”

Ing, 26, is charged with aggravated assault, violations of the uniform firearms act for not having a license, possession of an instrument of crime, violations of the uniform firearms act on the street, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.