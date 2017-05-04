Philadelphia officer facing charges, firing in attack on wife

- We’re getting our first look at the Philadelphia police officer arrested Wednesday by Internal Affairs for a domestic-related incident which led to his wife critically injuring another driver.

On the left is police officer Antonio Mayhew in uniform. On the right is his mug shot. Mayhew will probably never wear a police officer’s uniform again.

His own department says Tuesday at about 1:45am, while on-duty and driving a marked police vehicle, “Mayhew left his area of assignment and was involved in a domestic incident on the 5200 block of Market Street with his wife, during which he struck her in the head with his fist as she sat in the driver seat of her vehicle.”

Then she drove off and police continue, “Officer Mayhew pursued her in his police vehicle, with lights and sirens activated. The female complainant ultimately became involved in an accident with an uninvolved civilian vehicle at 61st and Walnut streets. The operator of that vehicle sustained critical injuries as a result of the accident, and was admitted into an area hospital.”

Internal Affairs investigated and arrested Mayhew for one count of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and misapplication of entrusted property; and two counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and official oppression.

According to police, “The charges also include separate counts of assault, and endangering the welfare of another person, one count of terroristic threats, and violation of protection order.”

Earlier, police said Mayhew's wife ran away while he left in his police car and returned to the First District. Police searched for him for two days. Finally, Wednesday night, he was arrested outside a home in Collingdale, Delaware County.

Mayhew is 30 years old, and a 10-year veteran of the department.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross suspended Antonio Mayhew for 30 days with the intent to dismiss at the end of the 30 days.