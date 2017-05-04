Comey: Clinton aide Abedin forwarded thousands of emails to former Rep. Weiner

Huma Abedin, top aide to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton, announced her split Monday from disgraced former U.S. Congressman Anthony Weiner. (FOX 5 NY)

- There’s something you may have missed when FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Comey revealed Huma Abedin, a top aide to Hillary Clinton, forwarded thousands of emails, including classified information, to her husband, former Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.).

“Somehow, her emails were being forwarded to Anthony Weiner, including classified information,” Comey said, adding later, “His then-spouse, Huma Abedin, appears to have had a regular practice of forwarding emails to him for him to print out for her, so she could deliver them to the secretary of state.”

Those emails were found on Weiner's laptop last year while he was being investigated by the FBI for allegedly sending explicit messages to an underage girl.

Comey said it was the discovery of the emails on Weiner's laptop that compelled him to revisit the investigation into Clinton's private email server and her handling of classified information -- shortly before the presidential election.

