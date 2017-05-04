Bus driver reunites lost girl with family News Bus driver reunites lost girl with family A Milwaukee bus driver helped reunite a lost girl with her family after spotting her wandering the streets alone and underdressed in cold weather.

Local station WISN reported that Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver, Tiffani Lee, spotted a five-year-old girl wandering in the streets in West Allis.

Lee said, “No parent would let their children be outside in that kind of weather with a flip flop and a tennis shoe,” local TV station WISN reported.

Lee invited the child onto the bus and called the police, who talked to the child and walked her home.

This bus security camera shows the entire incident.

The girl’s family was grateful to Lee and the police. They said they were planning to go to the mall together but the girl left home without telling anyone.