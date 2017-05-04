Prisoner found in drainage pipe, 6 days after escape

- Authorities say the prisoner who escaped from a Maryland psychiatric hospital was found hiding in a drainage pipe a half-mile away after a six-day search.

Howard County Police Chief Gary Gardner said at a news conference Thursday that officers using night-vision equipment found 28-year-old David Watson on Wednesday night after a sighting nearby. Watson was serving more than 100 years in Delaware for a drive-by shooting that put bullet holes in an officer's house.

Gardner says Watson resisted slightly as he was pulled from the pipe.

Gardner says investigators believe the escape was spontaneous and Watson stayed within a 2-mile radius. He told police he ate from trashcans and drank from puddles.