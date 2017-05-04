Family of Boy, 10, Who Died on World's Tallest Waterslide to Receive Nearly $20 Million

(INSIDE EDITION) The family of a boy tragically killed while on the world's tallest waterslide last year is set to receive a massive settlement.

Caleb Schwab, the son of a Kansas politician, was killed in August 2016 while riding the 17-story "Verruckt" ride, which had been dubbed the tallest in the world.

The settlement will come from multiple parties, according to the Kansas City Star. The largest payment to Schwab's family is $14 million paid out by SVV 1 and KC Water Park, companies associated with the Texas-based water park operator Schlitterbahn.

The rest is reportedly to be paid out from other parties associated with the ride or its construction.

When added up, the settlement reportedly totals $19,732,125 The Star reported that the settlement is the largest of its kind paid in a wrongful death case involving a minor in either Kansas or Missouri.

Caleb's father, Republican Kansas state Rep. Scott Schwab, and the family have declined to comment.

The investigation into the August 7, 2016 tragedy found that Caleb suffered a "fatal neck injury" at the end of the ride.

Caleb was discovered in a pool at the bottom of Verruckt.

The boy was on a raft with two women who later told investigators they went airborne. It is believed that Caleb's body struck nets placed above the slide.

The two women in the raft with Caleb were not related to him and suffered facial injuries, police said.

Verruckt is German for "insane." It stood at 168 feet tall, which is about the same height as Niagara Falls.