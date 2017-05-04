Family of woman hit by Philadelphia police car search for answers News Family of woman hit by Philadelphia police car search for answers The family of a woman hit by a Philadelphia police car are preparing to bury her but still have no answers.

"We want justice for Michelle," said Karen Folk who is the victim’s stepmother. The piercing cries of a family drowning in grief over the loss of 40-year old Michelle Kolk.

Her father Jerry shared a picture with me of what eternal heartache looks like. It shows him saying goodbye to his daughter as she lay lifeless in a hospital bed.

“Horrible. Very upsetting knowing you're not going to see your daughter ever again," he said. Jerry, his wife Karen and his other daughter Rebecca can’t get Michelle’s bruises and injuries out of their minds.

"Karen and I, all we could do was cry. There was so much black and blue on her," said Jerry who spent a week at the hospital hoping she'd pull through but says almost every bone in her body was broken.

"To keep her from bleeding out she had 14 hours of surgeries. It took 3 1/2 hours to sew her face and sew her ear back on," he said. In the midst of their grief there is also a lot of anger over how Michelle got this way. April 18th a Philadelphia Police officer threw his car in reverse in McPherson Park in Kensington and backed over Michelle.

Investigators say it was an accident.

"I'm not even sure they backed into her. I got a feeling they were after someone down there and they just ran her down," said Jerry. The family says almost three weeks later they've heard nothing from police since the day they spoke to them at the hospital.

"It's like it's being hush hushed because they're not saying anything," said Jerry. Michelle’s sister Rebecca McCorkle says, “She would be alive today if it wasn't for them."

Philadelphia Police again for comment. Still they will only say the investigation is ongoing and they offer condolences to the family.