The NYPD says the man in this photo sexually assaulted a German tourist after beating her and stealing her purse in Harlem. (NYPD) News German tourist viciously assaulted in Harlem A woman visiting New York City from Germany was the victim of a vicious beating and sexual assault in Harlem.

According to the New York City Police Department, the 31-year-old woman was walking westbound along West 146th Street at about 2:50 a.m. on Thursday when a man grabbed her purse. The suspect then struck the woman repeatedly in the face before sexually assaulting her.

The assailant was last seen heading eastbound on West 146th Street.

The victim, who was reportedly walking back to her Airbnb rental, was rushed to Harlem Hospital where she was treated for trauma to her face. She was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance camera footage of the assault and of the suspect at a Home Depot several days earlier.

He is described as Black, 5'8" tall and 175 pounds with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, white sneakers and a dark-hooded sweat shirt.

Police are also trying to determine if this is the same man wanted for another violent robbery on April 24 at W. 145 St. and St. Nicolas Ave. In that case the thug approached the woman from behind, simulated holding a gun and grabbed her handbag. He then struck the victim multiple times in the face, pulled her pants and touched her groin area.

If you recognize the suspect, contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following:

Call: 1- 800-577-TIPS Visit: WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM Text tips: 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.