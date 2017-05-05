Giants sign FSU player who befriended boy with autism

(INSIDE EDITION) - When Florida State wide receiver Travis Rudolph befriended a boy with autism recently, a photo of the pair went viral. Travis sat down to have lunch with sixth-grader Bo Paske during break time at his middle school in Tallahassee, Florida, in September. Now the football player has signed with the New York Giants, InsideEdition.com reports.

He and Bo and Bo's family reunited for Draft Day. The FSU junior wasn't selected in the draft, but the Giants signed him as an undrafted free agent.

Last year, Bo's mom, Leah, shared the photo of Travis sitting with her son because she was touched by the FSU student's kindness. This week, Leah posted photos on Facebook of Travis and Bo with the hashtag #numberonefans.