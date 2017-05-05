Girl, 2, who nearly drowned in overturned SUV making incredible recovery, gives high-fives in video

(INSIDE EDITION) - The 2-year-old girl who was saved from an overturned car in dangerous floodwaters has been seen for the first time since Sunday's harrowing rescue.

Addy Ocheltree, 2, was rushed to Children's Medical Center Dallas, where she continues to recover. Her baby brother, Marshall, 1, has been treated and released.

In the new video, Addy is seen sitting up in a hospital bed, having a snack, after her terrifying ordeal. She's going to make a full recovery.

“You want to say hi to everybody?” her parents ask their daughter, who appears a little camera-shy. “No? They've been praying for you!”

In the video, posted on her father's Facebook page, she high-fives both of her parents as they try to encourage her to eat a bit more.

Addy was not breathing when she was pulled from the flipped SUV. One of the good Samaritans who rescued the family gave her CPR.

It was an emotional scene as Phillip and Emily Ocheltree, parents of the two kids, got to thank one of the rescuers, Jaime Martinez.

The parents were overcome with emotion as they embraced Martinez and thanked him for his bravery and saving the life of their children.