Teen creates homemade dress the night before prom for just $15, goes viral

Photo courtesy of Storyful via Twitter
Photo courtesy of Storyful via Twitter

Posted:May 05 2017 01:19PM EDT

Updated:May 05 2017 01:39PM EDT

(STORYFUL) - San Francisco-based fashion designer Shami Oshun posts went viral on April 30 after she documented the step-by-step design and creation of her prom dress the night before the event.

Oshun found herself without a dress on the eve before prom, so she decided to make her own, using diamonds and bases from other dresses and sewing in pleats.

Oshun estimates the design and construction of her dress cost her $15.

