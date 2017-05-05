Teen creates homemade dress the night before prom for just $15, goes viral

- San Francisco-based fashion designer Shami Oshun posts went viral on April 30 after she documented the step-by-step design and creation of her prom dress the night before the event.

Made my prom dress the day of with $15 and a old dress ✨ face beat by @darlittta #prom2k17 pic.twitter.com/WAQhJbrV6C — SHAMI (@bluexheeta) April 30, 2017

Oshun found herself without a dress on the eve before prom, so she decided to make her own, using diamonds and bases from other dresses and sewing in pleats.

Oshun estimates the design and construction of her dress cost her $15.

Did what I could🤘🏽 can't wait to see how it looks on pic.twitter.com/UOxJko6YpZ — SHAMI OSHUN (@bluexheeta) April 29, 2017

Taking diamonds from this dress lol pic.twitter.com/WlBU1tWOeP — SHAMI (@bluexheeta) April 29, 2017

I have no idea what I'm doing right now just making stuff up as I go pic.twitter.com/IkHah56XWY — SHAMI (@bluexheeta) April 29, 2017

It's messy but we doing some cleavage 😝 pic.twitter.com/8rK8kxZXAr — SHAMI (@bluexheeta) April 29, 2017

Okay I was starting with something like this but I completely changed direction now. I got the needle out my of foot 🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/F9iT9D4YzB — SHAMI (@bluexheeta) April 29, 2017

Since this is last minute I'm using this other dress I have as a base and now I'm sewing pleats✨ pic.twitter.com/wJzg6L5qkf — SHAMI (@bluexheeta) April 29, 2017