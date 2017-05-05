Police search for driver in Cobbs Creek hit-and-run

- Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman in Cobbs Creek.

According to police, it happened on April 25 around 5 a.m. when a 55- year-old woman was leaving for work and attempted to cross 62nd Street at the corner of Webster Street. Police say she was struck by a passing car traveling south on 62nd Street.

Investigators say the vehicle did not stop and fled the scene and was last seen south 62nd Street then west on Christian Street. The victim was eventually discovered on the street and transported to Presbyterian Hospital by Medics with fractured leg, dislocated shoulder, and hemorrhage of the brain. The make or model of the vehicle is unknown at this time.

If you have any information about this crime or these suspect, please contact: Accident Investigation District: 215-686-3013/3014 DC 17-18-029097.