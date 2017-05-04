Sex offender who escaped from Phoenix arrested in North Dakota News Sex offender who escaped from Phoenix arrested in North Dakota A sex offender who escaped from the Arizona State Hospital has been arrested in North Dakota.

Randy Layton, 38, escaped from what was described as a "regularly scheduled off-site treatment related activity" last Saturday evening. The scheduled outing, according to Phoenix Police, was part of a reintroduction program. His ankle monitor was later found near Central and Dunlap Avenues.

Layton, according to police, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Dickinson, North Dakota, about 100 miles east of the state capital, Bismarck, and 62 miles west of the North Dakota/Montana State Line.

