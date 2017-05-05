Local teacher gets special surprise from the Phillies News Local teacher gets special surprise from the Phillies A local teacher got a special surprise thanks to her students and the Phillies. One of her students wrote a letter to the team explaining that her teacher at Blessed Trinity Catholic School is truly one of a kind. What happened next will bring a smile to your face.

FOX 29's Tom Sredenschek has the story.

Most kids will do anything to get out of the classroom; however, the students at the Blessed Trinity Catholic School in Mayfair had a special reason to be at an assembly today. Mary Polakow was honored by the Phillies for being a great teacher. 6th grader Megan Lomastro wrote the 2017 All-Star essay.

Mary is more than a teacher, she's an example for students of all ages. Mary Polakow is back at Blessed Trinity after a victory over breast cancer. Team Blessed Trinity had rallied around her and today they celebrated.

You learn a lot about teamwork in tough times and celebrate the victories when it's over. On the field, in the classroom or an assembly hall.