Two high school students create textbook to help tackle racism News Two high school students create textbook to help tackle racism How do we address the issues that divide us? Race relations is a taboo subject that we need to talk about but too many just won’t. But Bill Anderson always tries to find the bright side and he found it in two young ladies still in high school. They took it upon themselves to try to bring us together with a book to encourage the discussions we often avoid, For Goodness Sake

Is it judgmental? Maybe. But when you think about the struggle against racial injustice the first place you think about probably isn’t affluent Princeton.

“We’ve heard that Princeton is a brand and people don’t want to do anything to tarnish the brand.”

But a couple of students here at Princeton High School are getting involved in that struggle before they even reach their eighteenth birthday.”

Winona Guo and Priya Vulchi are gaining national exposure for creating a textbook to address what they call racial literacy. When FOX 29's Bill Anderson met them he was very cautious talking to 17 year olds about such a serious issue but then they started sharing stories in the book.

The book is a series of interviews that they conducted with people of all ethnic backgrounds overseen and organized by a team of professors and was inspired by the girls own experiences and desire to talk more and learn more on the taboo subject.

“How can we have a future of racial justice if our current generation isn’t equipped with these tools to talk about race and act for a change," Guo explained.

As FOX 29's Bill Anderson talked to them it became a double edged sword. On one hand, they’re too young to have many experiences. On the other hand, they’re too young to share the biases many of us develop over the years.

“Leveraging the unheard voices of students to create this tool is what makes it so powerful because it's made

by students to help students," Vulci explained.

The book is now in 22 states and they’re raising funds for the latest printing. FOX 29's Bill Anderson went into the discussion skeptical but came out encouraged. Their goal isn’t to vent, shame or strong arm, but it is to talk and hopefully we’re willing to listen and learn.