Light rail car and fire truck collide in Jersey City

The Hudson-Bergen Light Rail and a fire truck collided in Jersey City, May 5, 2017. (Courtesy of @WenboWang2)

- A rail car on the Hudson–Bergen Light Rail line collided with a fire truck in Jersey City Friday evening.

It is not clear how the collision at 6th Street happened.

"Saw the smoke, so terrible," Wenbo Wang‏ (@WenboWang2) tweeted. "I was walking with my boyfriend and he heard a loud thud. Then I saw a fire truck was slowly driving away from a train with some smoke."

Several firefighters may be hurt, according to reports.

The light rail is suspended in both ways between Marin Boulevard and Newport stations, New Jersey Transit tweeted.

This story is developing.