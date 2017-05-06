Missing 9-year-old girl found safe

Posted:May 06 2017 09:42AM EDT

Updated:May 06 2017 12:27PM EDT

STRAWBERRY MANSION (WTXF) - Police have located a 9-year-old girl on Saturday afternoon after she was missing for more than 16 hours. 

Zakiya Seward went missing Friday evening in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city.

Police say her mother saw her last on the 2600 block of North Douglas Street, playing at a park near their home.

Seward was wearing a navy blue sweater with blue jeans and pink shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police at (215) 686-3128.

