Missing 9-year-old girl found safe

- Police have located a 9-year-old girl on Saturday afternoon after she was missing for more than 16 hours.

***CHILD HAS BEEN LOCATED AND IS SAFE*** Thank you for all of your shares! https://t.co/q3653sloqr — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) May 6, 2017

Zakiya Seward went missing Friday evening in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city.

Police say her mother saw her last on the 2600 block of North Douglas Street, playing at a park near their home.

Seward was wearing a navy blue sweater with blue jeans and pink shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police at (215) 686-3128.