As a result, officials had to block off traffic on several streets including Walnut Street, South Olden Avenue and Greenwood.

Officials say the 24-inch water main broke on Walnut Street.

Water has been turned off to homes and businesses while crews make repairs.

People who live in Hamilton Township may also notice low water pressure.