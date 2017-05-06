Police: Woman accidentally struck by train in Abington

- Abington police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a train Friday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of Mt. Carmel Avenue. Police say officers responded to the SEPTA train tracks for a report of a person lying on the tracks.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a 35-year-old woman with serious injuries that were consistent with being hit by a train.

Based on preliminary investigations, they believe the woman was walking along the tracks when she was accidentally struck. Officials say they are still working to figure out which train struck the victim.

The victim is recovering at Abington hospital where she is in serious condition, but expected to survive.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.