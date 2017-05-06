Stepmother allegedly tried to poison toddler

(INSIDE EDITION) --An Illinois woman is accused of trying to poison her 17-month-old stepdaughter with nail polish remover, according to reports.

Authorities alleged that Andrea Vazquez-Hernandez, 37, put nail polish remover in the little girl’s bottle along with her milk in May 2016.

The 17-month-old girl was fathered by Vazquez-Hernandez's husband with another woman while the couple was separated for two years, according to reports.

Police said the child was “a constant reminder of a forbidden relationship,” and Vazquez-Hernandez allegedly told authorities that she wanted to “punish” her husband and the girl’s mother.

When the 17-month-old was given the bottle by her dad that evening, she quickly spit out the contents, according to reports.