Stepmother allegedly tried to poison toddler

(INSIDE EDITION)--An Illinois woman is accused of trying to poison her 17-month-old stepdaughter with nail polish remover, according to reports.
Authorities alleged that Andrea Vazquez-Hernandez, 37, put nail polish remover in the little girl’s bottle along with her milk in May 2016.
The 17-month-old girl was fathered by Vazquez-Hernandez's husband with another woman while the couple was separated for two years, according to reports.
Police said the child was “a constant reminder of a forbidden relationship,” and Vazquez-Hernandez allegedly told authorities that she wanted to “punish” her husband and the girl’s mother.
When the 17-month-old was given the bottle by her dad that evening, she quickly spit out the contents, according to reports.
Her father then took the girl to the hospital, where she was treated and released.
After an investigation, police said Vazquez-Hernandez put approximately one inch of nail polish into the toddler’s bottle.
“Thankfully the young victim in this case did not ingest any of the nail polish remover allegedly supplied by her stepmother,” DuPage County, Illinois, State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.
Vazquez-Hernandez and her husband also reportedly have a child of their own.
Vazquez-Hernandez is charged with aggravated battery and attempted aggravated battery. Her trial is set for May 17.