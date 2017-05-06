Delaware State Police investigate overturned crane crash

Delaware State Police officers are investigating an overturned crane crash.

It happened early Saturday morning around 7:45 a.m. on State Route near Rt. 273.

A tractor trailer was traveling southbound on State Route 1 when it flipped over onto a metal guardrail and nearby grass, according to state police.

Troopers responded the scene and located the driver, who was trapped in the crane.

All northbound and southbound lanes are shutdown while police work to clear the scene and emergency personnel work to remove the victim from the crane.

The condition of the victim has not yet been released.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.