Cop charged with murder after shooting teen

(INSIDE EDITION)-- A Texas police officer has been charged with murder after repeatedly firing a rifle into a moving car near Dallas last week, killing a black teenager who was leaving a party, according to police.

A warrant was issued for former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver on Friday. He then turned himself in, reports said.

Oliver was also fired earlier this week for “violating several departmental policies” in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

“The warrant was issued due to evidence that suggested Mr. Oliver intended to cause serious bodily injury and commit an act clearly dangerous to human life that caused the death of an individual," said Melinda Urbina, a spokeswoman for the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.

Oliver was later released after posting bail at the Parker County Jail in Weatherford, about 95 miles west of Dallas.

His bond had been set at $300,000. Oliver posted bond and was later released.

Oliver shot Jordan, a freshman at Mesquite High School, on April 29 as the teen was leaving a house party Balch Springs with his two brothers and two other teens, according to reports.

Police said that officers responded to reports of several drunk underage kids walking around the neighborhood. Police at the scene said they heard gunshots when they arrived and then spotted Edwards leaving the party in a car with other teenagers.

Oliver shot into the car repeatedly with a rifle, according to police. The bullets broke the front passenger-side window and struck Jordan.

Jordan's 16-year-old stepbrother, Vidal Allen, was driving the vehicle during the shooting and noticed Jordan's head was "smoking," and then flagged police to help, according to reports.

Jordan was killed by a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

In the aftermath of the shooting, police initially said the teenagers' car was backing up toward officers "in an aggressive manner," but later said body camera footage showed the car actually driving away from the officers.

Police have said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and “does not conclude with the arrest.”