5 moms-to-be dress as Disney princesses in photo shoot

(INSIDE EDITION) - The enchantment of motherhood was on full display as these pregnant women struck their best Disney poses in a magical photo shoot.

The five moms-to-be were captured in the stunning maternity shoot dressed as Disney princesses Belle, Jasmine, Tiana, Snow White and Cinderella — at a castle, no less.

The new Beauty and the Beast film inspired husband-and-wife photography team, Victor and Marie Luna, to take five of their clients to Newman’s Castle in Bellville, Texas.

And while the mothers look incredibly poised, one revealed to InsideEdition.com that she was actually experiencing contractions at the time.

Ilsa Garza, who portrayed Belle, was so thrilled to live out her childhood dream of being a Disney princess that even the contractions — which started two days earlier — wouldn't stop her from participating.

"It was just beautiful out there. The whole experience was amazing," she said. "The drive up there was just a challenge because I would feel a contraction and be like, "Please God, don’t let my water break while we're driving out there!'"

Thankfully, her baby stayed put and, three days after the shoot, Garza and her husband Rodolfo welcomed a daughter, Priscilla, who weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

Garza said she loved working with the other moms on the photo shoot.