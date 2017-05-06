Teacher pictured dragging student down hallway reportedly fired

(INSIDE EDITION) - An Ohio teacher lost her job this week after a photo emerged that allegedly showed her dragging a student down a hallway by the arm.

The woman, who has not been named, worked for the Alta Head Start Program and not the city of Youngstown or the Wilson School.

She was dismissed after the photo was taken Monday and handed to school administrators.

"A sincere apology was issued to the parent of this student yesterday, and I want to repeat that apology to the community as well," said Joseph Shorokey, the CEO of Alta Care Group. "The behavior of that teacher was inexcusable and will never be tolerated."

The local Children Services office and the Ohio Department of Education have been notified about the incident, according to WFMJ.

The student has not been identified, and officials have not revealed the student's age.

Shorokey, however, did say the student was in head start, a government funded education program open to students ages 3 to 5.

"We took this matter very seriously," Shorokey said. "We took action immediately. We apologized to the parents, as well as to the community."

The photo was reportedly taken by a school employee and has since gone viral.