Police search for missing man, 59, who suffers from schizophrenia

- Police in New Jersey are looking for a missing 59-year-old man who suffers from schizophrenia.

Dominic T. Settembrine was last seen leaving his apartment complex on New Freedom Road this past Wednesday.

Police say Settembrine does not drive and rarely leaves his apartment.

Settembrine is described as bald, six feet tall, and weighing about 300 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dirty brown winter coat and gray/blue basketball shorts.

Anyone with information on Settembrine's whereabouts is asked to contact the Clementon Police Department at (856) 783- 4900.