Earth like you've probably never seen it before

- You probably know what Earth looks like from satellite pictures and seen all types of conditions, but probably never like this.

Thomas Pesquet shot this video. He’s a French astronaut working for the European Space Agency, on a six-month mission to the International Space Station -- serving as a flight engineer for Expeditions 50 and 51. That means he launched in Nov. 2016 and will be returning this May.

His timelapse highlights how much of our planet is desert, water and covered in clouds!