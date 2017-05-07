Perk for being a nurse: Free Cinnabon treats this week

- Cinnabon is offering free soft, warm, gooey, delicious treats to celebrate National Nurses Week.

Nurses Week starts now! Get a FREE classic or minibon roll when you show your healthcare ID badge. pic.twitter.com/vhFNP79Hf1 — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) May 6, 2017

This weekend, the company tweeted a sweet picture with the caption, "Nurses Week starts now! Get a FREE classic or minibon roll when you show your healthcare ID badge."

So some the best people out there won't have to pay a dime for the delectable treats.

Through Friday, nurses can show their medical ID badge at any participating Cinnabon bakery and score a free Cinnabon Classic Roll, MiniBon, or a four-count of their newest treat, BonBites, according to the company's website. (Click here and see the bottom.)

National Nurses Week is celebrated every year, ending on the birthday of Florence Nightingale on May 12.

Find your nearest Cinnabon location by zip code here.